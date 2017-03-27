First Alert Weather Day: Risk of severe weather increased for parts of East Texas
I'll start off by saying that the Storm Prediction Center has added a MODERATE RISK for severe weather for the southern half of East Texas. This area is south of a Palestine to Jacksonville to Henderson to Carthage line.
