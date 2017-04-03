Father, 2 sons sentenced for roles in...

Father, 2 sons sentenced for roles in South Texas drug ring

Federal prosecutors say the leader of a drug-trafficking network along the border with Mexico has been sentenced to life in prison and his two sons also received lengthy sentences for dealing crack and other illicit drugs.

