Ex California officer gets 10 years in Texas enticement case
Prosecutors in Texas say a former California police officer must serve 10 years in federal prison for trying to lure someone he thought was a child into having sex. Chad Michael Bennett of Odessa was sentenced Wednesday in Laredo.
