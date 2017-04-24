East Texas woman killed in Dallas off...

East Texas woman killed in Dallas office building shooting

The Dallas Medical Examiner has identified the victim as Lana Mcaree Canada, who was born and raised in Alba and had recently moved to Sulphur Springs. At about 10 a.m., Monday, Dallas police responded to a call of an active shooter inside a Dallas office tower.

