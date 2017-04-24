East Texas woman killed in Dallas office building shooting
The Dallas Medical Examiner has identified the victim as Lana Mcaree Canada, who was born and raised in Alba and had recently moved to Sulphur Springs. At about 10 a.m., Monday, Dallas police responded to a call of an active shooter inside a Dallas office tower.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KSWO.
Comments
Add your comments below
Texas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Paul Ryan budget proposal threatens housing aid...
|4 hr
|Justicia
|136
|Domestic disturbance suspect shot dead by Fort ...
|5 hr
|Laredo
|1
|El Paso leaders condemn Sessions' remarks about...
|Tue
|UIDIOTRACEMAKEWOR...
|72
|Dog sniffs out hefty load of drugs at border
|Tue
|UIDIOTRACEMAKEWOR...
|22
|Sean Spicer: Trump 'has a heart' on immigration
|Tue
|tomin cali
|1
|Republican Cracks Emerging in Trump's Coal-Heav...
|Tue
|Retribution
|3
|Prison company struggles to get license for fam...
|Tue
|Nono
|3
Find what you want!
Search Texas Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC