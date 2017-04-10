East Texas retreat offers yoga in the pines for female veterans
An East Texas safe haven for women is working to expand their services to female veterans. Retreat in the Pines has been a place for women dealing with various levels of emotional distress since 2004.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KTRE-TV Lufkin.
Comments
Add your comments below
Texas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Texas martial arts teacher accused of sexually ...
|13 hr
|L0LZ
|1
|Texas getting first immigrant center built unde...
|Fri
|Laredo
|1
|Senate OKs bill allowing refusal of same-sex ma...
|Fri
|EdmondWA
|19
|Axelrod: Obama faces 'titanic struggle' (Sep '11)
|Fri
|Dubya
|656
|Sex Offenders Now Have a Civil Rights Website (Apr '07)
|Fri
|kevin
|1,031
|First openly gay Texas A&M student president ho...
|Fri
|Trump Plotza
|12
|Austin representatives say Texas lacks proper e...
|Fri
|Say phart
|1
Find what you want!
Search Texas Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC