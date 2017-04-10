East Texas man arrested in major K2 bust sentenced to prison
A 41-year-old Gilmer, Texas man has been sentenced to federal prison following a lengthy investigation into a synthetic drug operation in the Eastern District of Texas, announced Acting U.S. Attorney Brit Featherston today. Jeremy Chad Tidwell pleaded guilty on Nov. 17, 2016, to conspiracy to commit offenses against the United States and was sentenced to 60 months in federal prison today by U.S. District Judge Ron Clark.
