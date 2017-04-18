Driver killed in Saturday night accident on CR 1600 near CR 7500
Texas DPS is investigating a fatal accident that happened Saturday night, 11:30 p.m. on CR 1600, two miles south of Lubbock, near CR 7500. DPS says a Ford pickup was traveling north on CR 1600 when the driver went off the roadway and overcorrected, causing the vehicle to roll.
