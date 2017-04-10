Donations From Drivers Might Help End Rape Kit Backlog In Texas
Across Texas there are thousands of rape kits that have been collected, but remain untested. One state representative is proposing taking donations to raise the money.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WGBH.
Comments
Add your comments below
Texas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Senate OKs bill allowing refusal of same-sex ma...
|4 min
|Wondering
|8
|Sex offenders roam freely in Galveston, Texas (Mar '11)
|7 hr
|UFailed
|28
|Open meetings ruling unlikely to impact El Paso...
|Wed
|New Resident
|2
|Conservative publisher Andrew Breitbart dies in... (Mar '12)
|Tue
|Fort Collins Prog...
|515
|Bones found near border are those of missing Te...
|Tue
|Laredo
|1
|Police shoot driver outside Capitol after chase (Oct '13)
|Apr 9
|sleeny pool
|183
|This is how much money you need to live comfort...
|Apr 9
|ComfortablyPhart
|1
Find what you want!
Search Texas Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC