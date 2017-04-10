Documentary 'True Conviction' features 3 Texas exonerees
In a Friday, March 31, 2017 photo, exonoree Steven Phillips watches a screening of "True Conviction", a documentary film by Jamie Meltzer that features Phillips and other exonerees, at Alamo Drafthouse in Dallas. "True Conviction," tells the story of three Dallas County exonerees who now search for others still locked up in Texas prisons for crimes they did not commit.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Myrtle Beach Online.
Add your comments below
Texas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Texas martial arts teacher accused of sexually ...
|19 hr
|L0LZ
|1
|Texas getting first immigrant center built unde...
|Fri
|Laredo
|1
|Senate OKs bill allowing refusal of same-sex ma...
|Fri
|EdmondWA
|19
|Axelrod: Obama faces 'titanic struggle' (Sep '11)
|Fri
|Dubya
|656
|Sex Offenders Now Have a Civil Rights Website (Apr '07)
|Fri
|kevin
|1,031
|First openly gay Texas A&M student president ho...
|Fri
|Trump Plotza
|12
|Austin representatives say Texas lacks proper e...
|Fri
|Say phart
|1
Find what you want!
Search Texas Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC