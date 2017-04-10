Detained Afghan family gets permanent US resident status
An Afghan family that traveled to the U.S. on special visas and was detained by immigration officials at the Los Angeles airport in March received status as permanent residents Thursday, their attorneys said. A spokesman for the law firm representing the family, Joshua Busch of Public Counsel, said the family had final interviews Thursday with U.S. Customs and Border Protection in Washington state, which determined they were eligible to use those visas to remain in the United States.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KLTV Tyler.
Add your comments below
Texas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Senate OKs bill allowing refusal of same-sex ma...
|2 hr
|The Troll Stopper
|16
|Sex offenders roam freely in Galveston, Texas (Mar '11)
|Thu
|UFailed
|28
|Open meetings ruling unlikely to impact El Paso...
|Wed
|New Resident
|2
|Conservative publisher Andrew Breitbart dies in... (Mar '12)
|Tue
|Fort Collins Prog...
|515
|Bones found near border are those of missing Te...
|Apr 11
|Laredo
|1
|Police shoot driver outside Capitol after chase (Oct '13)
|Apr 9
|sleeny pool
|183
|This is how much money you need to live comfort...
|Apr 9
|ComfortablyPhart
|1
Find what you want!
Search Texas Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC