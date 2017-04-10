Detained Afghan family gets permanent US resident status

An Afghan family that traveled to the U.S. on special visas and was detained by immigration officials at the Los Angeles airport in March received status as permanent residents Thursday, their attorneys said. A spokesman for the law firm representing the family, Joshua Busch of Public Counsel, said the family had final interviews Thursday with U.S. Customs and Border Protection in Washington state, which determined they were eligible to use those visas to remain in the United States.

