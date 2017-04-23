CPS situation in Amarillo better than across Texas
While the number of children sleeping in Child Protective Services offices or other temporary lodging doubled across the state, that was not the case in Amarillo. "The beautiful thing about Amarillo is that up until Friday , we had two different places that allowed us to bring our kids so we didn't have to keep them in offices," said Shawn Vandygriff, CPS Region 1 director.
