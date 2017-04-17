Court sides with reptile keepers agai...

Court sides with reptile keepers against giant snake ban

Read more: Powhatan Today

An appeals court has ruled the federal government cannot legally stop trade of Burmese pythons and other giant exotic snakes within the continental U.S. However, snake owners are cautioned not to move their reptiles just yet, as other legal challenges may remain. The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service is reviewing the ruling.

