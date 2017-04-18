Court again finds intentional voter d...

Court again finds intentional voter discrimination in Texas

There are 10 comments on the WZVN-TV Fort Myers story from 18 hrs ago, titled Court again finds intentional voter discrimination in Texas. In it, WZVN-TV Fort Myers reports that:

A Republican-drawn map setting the boundaries of Texas' statehouse districts violates the U.S. Constitution by intentionally discriminating against minority voters, a federal court found Thursday - the third such ruling against the state's voting laws in roughly a month. The latest ruling means Texas' strict voter ID law, congressional maps and state legislative maps - all of which were enacted in 2011 - have recently been found in violation of the federal Voting Rights Act.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at WZVN-TV Fort Myers.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

CodeTalker

“Watching The Children Rant”

Since: Feb 17

1,144

Location hidden
#1 6 hrs ago
Let me guess, another Obama appointee that is more communist than American.

Judged:

2

2

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
anonymous

San Francisco, CA

#2 5 hrs ago
CodeTalker wrote:
Let me guess, another Obama appointee that is more communist than American.
Perhaps. It's not that gerrymandering is anything new. It's just unfair when liberals don't get their say in it.

Gee, we sure have a slew of shrill liberal articles this morning. Topix's weekend vigilante must be back on deck.

Judged:

2

2

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Retribution

Philadelphia, PA

#3 5 hrs ago
CodeTalker wrote:
Let me guess, another Obama appointee that is more communist than American.
No, the information seen from the context of the US constitutional mandate simply flew over your capacity to understand.

You, nor does Texas Republican politicians have any useful purpose for the tenets of the U.S. Constitution

Judged:

1

1

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

OneWomynRiot

Since: Mar 17

58

United States

#4 3 hrs ago
CodeTalker wrote:
Let me guess, another Obama appointee that is more communist than American.
WRONG. It was a FEDERAL COURT that busted Texas. If you keep fkn up your propaganda like some amateur, Putin & tRUMP will stop your checks and you'll be out of your job. BTW, CrudTalkingBear, how do you say 'putz' in Russian?

Judged:

2

2

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

OneWomynRiot

Since: Mar 17

58

United States

#5 3 hrs ago
EVERYthing is bigger in Texas!

Judged:

1

1

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Foxy

West Chicago, IL

#6 3 hrs ago
OneWomynRiot wrote:
EVERYthing is bigger in Texas!
Crawl back into your worm

Judged:

1

1

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
anonymous

New York, NY

#7 1 hr ago
OneWomynRiot wrote:
<quoted text>

WRONG. It was a FEDERAL COURT that busted Texas. If you keep fkn up your propaganda like some amateur, Putin & tRUMP will stop your checks and you'll be out of your job. BTW, CrudTalkingBear, how do you say 'putz' in Russian?
Ain't no putz talk in Putin's neighborhood.

FYI - It's Yiddish. Probably not courteous in any language other than Topix moderator speak.
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

OneWomynRiot

Since: Mar 17

58

United States

#8 1 hr ago
anonymous wrote:
<quoted text>

Ain't no putz talk in Putin's neighborhood.

FYI - It's Yiddish. Probably not courteous in any language other than Topix moderator speak.
COURTEOUS?!? All that PC Courteous BS is past history, having been thrown over the side of the tRUMPtrain in days of yore. It's a cage-match out here now....But thanks for clarifying that Russian-Yiddish thing.
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Julia

Chambersburg, PA

#9 1 hr ago
OneWomynRiot wrote:
EVERYthing is bigger in Texas!
When are you bringing back your old name of Hat and Cattle? Remember when you tried to pull that off and told everyone you were a rich cattle rancher? Then you forgot to switch proxies when you went back to Ms Sassy and blew your cover....LOL!
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
anonymous

New York, NY

#10 1 hr ago
OneWomynRiot wrote:
<quoted text>

COURTEOUS?!? All that PC Courteous BS is past history, having been thrown over the side of the tRUMPtrain in days of yore. It's a cage-match out here now....But thanks for clarifying that Russian-Yiddish thing.
No prob!...you really don't think this all started with Trump, do you?
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Texas Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Bigfoot in Alice, Texas? 20 hr JS 10
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) 22 hr Patriot AKA Bozo 63,620
News Texas governor gives first clear support for 'b... Wed Laredo 1
News Texas landowners look to fight border wall as s... Tue Tracey 5
News Court sides with reptile keepers against giant ... Apr 18 Laredo 1
News New study renews fears about Texas bathroom bil... Apr 18 TerriB1 1
News What to Watch: Will voucher defeat hurt school ... Apr 17 Will Phart 2
See all Texas Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Texas Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,238 • Total comments across all topics: 280,455,432

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC