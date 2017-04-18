Court again finds intentional voter discrimination in Texas
There are 10 comments on the WZVN-TV Fort Myers story from 18 hrs ago, titled Court again finds intentional voter discrimination in Texas. In it, WZVN-TV Fort Myers reports that:
A Republican-drawn map setting the boundaries of Texas' statehouse districts violates the U.S. Constitution by intentionally discriminating against minority voters, a federal court found Thursday - the third such ruling against the state's voting laws in roughly a month. The latest ruling means Texas' strict voter ID law, congressional maps and state legislative maps - all of which were enacted in 2011 - have recently been found in violation of the federal Voting Rights Act.
Join the discussion below, or Read more at WZVN-TV Fort Myers.
|
“Watching The Children Rant”
Since: Feb 17
1,144
Location hidden
|
#1 6 hrs ago
Let me guess, another Obama appointee that is more communist than American.
|
#2 5 hrs ago
Perhaps. It's not that gerrymandering is anything new. It's just unfair when liberals don't get their say in it.
Gee, we sure have a slew of shrill liberal articles this morning. Topix's weekend vigilante must be back on deck.
|
#3 5 hrs ago
No, the information seen from the context of the US constitutional mandate simply flew over your capacity to understand.
You, nor does Texas Republican politicians have any useful purpose for the tenets of the U.S. Constitution
|
Since: Mar 17
58
United States
|
#4 3 hrs ago
WRONG. It was a FEDERAL COURT that busted Texas. If you keep fkn up your propaganda like some amateur, Putin & tRUMP will stop your checks and you'll be out of your job. BTW, CrudTalkingBear, how do you say 'putz' in Russian?
|
Since: Mar 17
58
United States
|
#5 3 hrs ago
EVERYthing is bigger in Texas!
|
#6 3 hrs ago
Crawl back into your worm
|
#7 1 hr ago
Ain't no putz talk in Putin's neighborhood.
FYI - It's Yiddish. Probably not courteous in any language other than Topix moderator speak.
|
Since: Mar 17
58
United States
|
#8 1 hr ago
COURTEOUS?!? All that PC Courteous BS is past history, having been thrown over the side of the tRUMPtrain in days of yore. It's a cage-match out here now....But thanks for clarifying that Russian-Yiddish thing.
|
#9 1 hr ago
When are you bringing back your old name of Hat and Cattle? Remember when you tried to pull that off and told everyone you were a rich cattle rancher? Then you forgot to switch proxies when you went back to Ms Sassy and blew your cover....LOL!
|
#10 1 hr ago
No prob!...you really don't think this all started with Trump, do you?
|
|
Tell me when this thread is updated:Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker
Add your comments below
Texas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bigfoot in Alice, Texas?
|20 hr
|JS
|10
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|22 hr
|Patriot AKA Bozo
|63,620
|Texas governor gives first clear support for 'b...
|Wed
|Laredo
|1
|Texas landowners look to fight border wall as s...
|Tue
|Tracey
|5
|Court sides with reptile keepers against giant ...
|Apr 18
|Laredo
|1
|New study renews fears about Texas bathroom bil...
|Apr 18
|TerriB1
|1
|What to Watch: Will voucher defeat hurt school ...
|Apr 17
|Will Phart
|2
Find what you want!
Search Texas Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC