Correction: Voter ID-Texas story
In a story April 3 about Texas' voter ID law, The Associated Press reported erroneously that a federal judge was delaying until after June 7 a decision about whether state lawmakers deliberately intended to discriminate when they approved the law. That order applied to a separate case on how to fix the law, not on its intent.
