Changes could be in store for University of Texas field lab

Tucked between Lake Austin Boulevard and Lady Bird Lake, the University of Texas' Brackenridge Field Laboratory consists of 82 acres of woods, greenhouses, classrooms and ponds. The Austin American-Statesman reports in 2009, when a consulting firm hired by the university's governing board proposed downsizing or relocating the lab to make way for a mixed-use development, faculty members and administrators at the flagship campus rose up in opposition.

