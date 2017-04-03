Bus passenger who survived Texas crash leaves hospital
The only bus passenger to survive a church minibus crash in rural Texas that killed 13 people has been released from a hospital. The Austin American-Statesman reported Wednesday that a hospital official confirmed 64-year-old Rose Mary Harris has left the San Antonio Military Medical Center.
