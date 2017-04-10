Bones found near border are those of missing Texas teen
The family of a Texas woman missing since July 2016 say remains found near Rio Hondo are those of her. Nahomi Rodriguez, 19, was last seen alive leaving her job at a McDonald's in Harlingen.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Houston Chronicle.
Comments
Add your comments below
Texas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Police shoot driver outside Capitol after chase (Oct '13)
|Sun
|sleeny pool
|183
|This is how much money you need to live comfort...
|Sun
|ComfortablyPhart
|1
|Arrests of illegal criminals jumps 250% in one ...
|Apr 8
|Wildchild
|1
|Texas Senate names Chuck Norris honorary Texan
|Apr 8
|Pid Tihs
|1
|Where are the StreetWalkers now? Mcallen Area
|Apr 8
|anoninsider17
|1
|2017 San Jacinto Day Festival and Battle Reenac...
|Apr 7
|How pharts
|4
|Why does the Texas criminal code still ban "hom...
|Apr 7
|Gremlin
|86
Find what you want!
Search Texas Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC