Bones found near border are those of ...

Bones found near border are those of missing Texas teen

16 hrs ago Read more: Houston Chronicle

The family of a Texas woman missing since July 2016 say remains found near Rio Hondo are those of her. Nahomi Rodriguez, 19, was last seen alive leaving her job at a McDonald's in Harlingen.

