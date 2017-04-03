Bill Neely in Lubbock for book signin...

Bill Neely in Lubbock for book signing during West Texas Historical Association Conference

Read more: KXXV-TV Waco

Bill Neely is in Lubbock signing copies of The Last Comanche Chief: The Life and Times of Quanah Parker and Rodeo Clown , which is an adventurous romance. Neely will also be taking advanced orders for his latest biography titled, A Tejano Knight , the quest for Don Juan Seguin.

