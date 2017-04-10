Bell County has one of highest STD ra...

Bell County has one of highest STD rates in Texas

19 hrs ago

April is Sexually Transmitted Disease awareness month and one county in Texas has some of the highest rates in the entire state. According to the Bell County Public Health District, Bell County rates higher than larger cities such as Dallas, Houston, and San Antonio.

