Bell County has one of highest STD rates in Texas
April is Sexually Transmitted Disease awareness month and one county in Texas has some of the highest rates in the entire state. According to the Bell County Public Health District, Bell County rates higher than larger cities such as Dallas, Houston, and San Antonio.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KPLC-TV Lake Charles.
Comments
Add your comments below
Texas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Axelrod: Obama faces 'titanic struggle' (Sep '11)
|1 hr
|Dubya
|656
|Sex Offenders Now Have a Civil Rights Website (Apr '07)
|1 hr
|kevin
|1,031
|First openly gay Texas A&M student president ho...
|2 hr
|Trump Plotza
|12
|Senate OKs bill allowing refusal of same-sex ma...
|4 hr
|Born Again Gay
|18
|Austin representatives say Texas lacks proper e...
|7 hr
|Say phart
|1
|Judge again finds discrimination in Texas' vote...
|7 hr
|Judge phart
|1
|Sex offenders roam freely in Galveston, Texas (Mar '11)
|Thu
|UFailed
|28
Find what you want!
Search Texas Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC