At least nine people are dead as tornadoes and severe storms hit Texas and other states.
Stephanie Quezada looks at the damage to the second floor of her father's church, Primera Iglesia Bautista, in Canton, Texas, Sunday, April 30, 2017. Severe storms including tornadoes swept through several small towns in East Texas, killing several and leaving a trail of overturned vehicles, mangled trees and damaged homes, authorities said Sunday.
