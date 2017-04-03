Appeals court stays convicted killer'...

Appeals court stays convicted killer's Wednesday execution

An appeals court has stayed the execution of a North Texas man until it can review whether he received a fair trial in the killing of a Fort Worth-area amusement center manager during a 2006 robbery.

