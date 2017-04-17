Analysis: Six weeks left for the Texas Legislature, with lots to fight over
The state's top leaders say they're getting along great, that everything is just swell as they enter what amounts to a lawmaking sprint from today through the end of the legislative session on Memorial Day. Gov. Greg Abbott tweeted a group selfie with Lt.
Start the conversation, or Read more at MyHighPlains.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Texas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|What to Watch: Will voucher defeat hurt school ...
|3 hr
|Will Phart
|2
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|3 hr
|Agents of Corruption
|63,616
|Texas landowners look to fight border wall as s...
|5 hr
|USA Today
|4
|Axelrod: Obama faces 'titanic struggle' (Sep '11)
|14 hr
|Valerie 2012
|22
|Texas City male prison guard faces inmate sex c... (Dec '06)
|Sun
|BAF
|114
|Texas martial arts teacher accused of sexually ...
|Apr 15
|L0LZ
|1
|Texas getting first immigrant center built unde...
|Apr 14
|Laredo
|1
Find what you want!
Search Texas Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC