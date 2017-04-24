Airman from Texas struck, killed by New York City subway
Air Force officials in New Jersey have identified an airman from Texas who was struck and killed by a subway in New York City. Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst in New Jersey says 25-year-old Airman 1st Class Montiel Alleyne was from San Antonio.
