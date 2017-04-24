Airman from Texas struck, killed by N...

Airman from Texas struck, killed by New York City subway

Next Story Prev Story
40 min ago Read more: KAUZ

Air Force officials in New Jersey have identified an airman from Texas who was struck and killed by a subway in New York City. Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst in New Jersey says 25-year-old Airman 1st Class Montiel Alleyne was from San Antonio.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KAUZ.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Texas Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Republican Cracks Emerging in Trump's Coal-Heav... 9 min Retribution 3
News Prison company struggles to get license for fam... 15 min Nono 3
News El Paso leaders condemn Sessions' remarks about... 1 hr DC Dave 68
News Dog sniffs out hefty load of drugs at border 1 hr New Resident 21
News Bigfoot in Alice, Texas? 3 hr LA pp reynolds 12
Try To Beat My Score (Texas Road Quiz) 20 hr dkranks 1
Why are so many outsiders wanting to all of a s... Mon TexanAmerican 1
See all Texas Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Texas Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,332 • Total comments across all topics: 280,550,594

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC