Activists warn of new K-2 'pink' drug in East Texas

13 hrs ago Read more: KAUZ

East Texas activists against the sale and use of the synthetic drug K-2 are warning of a new and deadly off-shoot of K-2 that experts say is seven times more potent than morphine. An organization called 'East Texans against K-2', is rallying support from the public, and even from legislators, to fight against a new threat called 'pink'.

