Abortion, corporate incentives rile Texas budget debate
A spending bill in Texas that reroutes clean air dollars to "Alternatives to Abortion" programs and defunds corporate incentives given to companies such as Facebook is moving forward.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Valley Morning Star.
Comments
Add your comments below
Texas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|2017 San Jacinto Day Festival and Battle Reenac...
|1 hr
|How pharts
|4
|Why does the Texas criminal code still ban "hom...
|8 hr
|Gremlin
|86
|Dog sniffs out hefty load of drugs at border
|13 hr
|butters_
|7
|Here's how much money millennials make in Austi...
|21 hr
|MillennialsPharts
|1
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|Thu
|don t drink the k...
|63,613
|Texas mulls asking drivers to help it clear rap...
|Thu
|Laredo
|1
|75 illegal immigrants arrested by ICE in north ...
|Thu
|Wildchild
|2
Find what you want!
Search Texas Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC