Abbott: New Texas anti-gang effort separate from immigration

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott says his new effort to reduce Central American gang violence in Houston won't be affected by what local police say is rising fear among Latinos of being detained by immigration authorities. Abbott on Monday announced that he would direct state grant money and additional Texas Rangers law enforcement resources to monitor and solve gang crimes in Harris County.

