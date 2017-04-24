7 current, ex-employees of Texas dealership ran crime ring
Police in El Paso say seven current and former employees of an auto dealership have been arrested for running a series of illegal schemes that included taking vehicles from the lot and stealing tires. Authorities said in a news release that managers of a Toyota dealership in El Paso were unaware the seven men were engaged in criminal activity that also included overbilling vendors and operating illegal insurance scams.
