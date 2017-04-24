3 killed when air ambulance crashes i...

3 killed when air ambulance crashes in Texas Panhandle

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: Waco Tribune-Herald

Authorities say three people are dead after an air ambulance crashed overnight in Texas just south of the airport in Amarillo. Texas Department of Public Safety Sgt.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Waco Tribune-Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Texas Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News El Paso Sheriff Chief Deputy Ousted for Embezzl... 2 hr uIDIOTRACEMAKEWOR... 28
News Texas poised to pass 'sanctuary city' ban with ... 3 hr YouPhart 22
News The Latest: NKorea says its missiles target US ... 9 hr anonymous 10
News NFL warns Texas over bathroom bill 23 hr SHORTY 3
Sex Offenders Now Have a Civil Rights Website (Apr '07) Apr 27 Falsely Accused Dad 1,033
News Paul Ryan budget proposal threatens housing aid... Apr 26 Justicia 136
News Domestic disturbance suspect shot dead by Fort ... Apr 26 Laredo 1
See all Texas Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Texas Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,219 • Total comments across all topics: 280,661,281

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC