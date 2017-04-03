2-year-old Texas boy shoots himself i...

2-year-old Texas boy shoots himself in head, father arrested

Police in South Texas have arrested a father hours after his 2-year-old son found a loaded gun on the kitchen table and fatally shot himself in the head. Corpus Christi police officer Gena Pena says 22-year-old Eric Javier Morales is charged with criminally negligent homicide and is being held at the Nueces County jail.

