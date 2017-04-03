2-year-old Texas boy shoots himself in head, father arrested
Police in South Texas have arrested a father hours after his 2-year-old son found a loaded gun on the kitchen table and fatally shot himself in the head. Corpus Christi police officer Gena Pena says 22-year-old Eric Javier Morales is charged with criminally negligent homicide and is being held at the Nueces County jail.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WMBF.
Add your comments below
Texas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|14 min
|Agents of Corruption
|63,609
|Why does the Texas criminal code still ban "hom...
|4 hr
|cpeter1313
|74
|$1.5 Million to Prevent Cervical Cancer in West...
|7 hr
|Only New Resident
|15
|2017 San Jacinto Day Festival and Battle Reenac...
|Mon
|josh
|2
|What To Do in Austin This Weekend: March 31-Apr...
|Sun
|WeekendPhart
|1
|Texas Democrat borrows Bernie Sanders' playbook...
|Apr 2
|He Named Me Black...
|2
|Former Mexican governor flees, may be in West T...
|Apr 2
|EPT
|7
Find what you want!
Search Texas Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC