Work progresses on seismic study in Texas amid earthquakes
The state of Texas wants to stick a seismometer on Terry Hill's ranch, right next to his deer blind.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Valley Morning Star.
Comments
Add your comments below
Texas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|20 min
|Apostate
|63,453
|Paul Ryan budget proposal threatens housing aid...
|1 hr
|Texxy the Indepen...
|1
|Who are you voting for in the Texas Governor race? (Oct '14)
|12 hr
|ThisPharting
|164
|Texas court hears case that could dent gay marr...
|13 hr
|The Troll Stopper
|4
|Sam Houston Will Take the Stage at Rising Stars...
|15 hr
|Stage pharts
|1
|College professor in Texas gets year in prison ...
|23 hr
|Jim
|1
|Texas woman who got prison for voter fraud out ...
|23 hr
|Jim
|1
Find what you want!
Search Texas Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC