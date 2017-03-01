Woman says she was unaware her probat...

Woman says she was unaware her probation prohibited a vote

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: Valley Morning Star

A Texas woman facing a charge of illegal voting for casting a ballot in November's presidential election says she was unaware that Texas law forbids a convicted felon from voting while on probation.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Valley Morning Star.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Texas Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 5 things you need to know Thursday 1 hr MxAmerican 1
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) 1 hr Rshermr 63,430
News Texas court hears case that could dent gay marr... 3 hr Imprtnrd 3
News House Republicans draw bead on Dodd-Frank 'too ... 8 hr Ms Sassy 3
News Q&A: What next in the long battle over Texas vo... 15 hr Marcavage s Emission 4
News Q&A: What next in the long battle over Texas vo... Wed Jim 1
News Dennis Quaid show coming to Amazon Tue ShowPhartt 1
See all Texas Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Texas Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Mexico
  3. Supreme Court
  4. China
  5. Syria
  1. North Korea
  2. Iran
  3. Space Station
  4. Iraq
  5. NASA
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,806 • Total comments across all topics: 279,257,245

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC