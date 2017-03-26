wins 7 first-place awards from Texas ...

wins 7 first-place awards from Texas APME

14 hrs ago Read more: Dallas Morning News

The Dallas Morning News won seven first-place awards Saturday and Sunday during the Texas Associated Press Managing Editors 2016 awards presentation. The awards, which were presented at the group's annual conference in Houston, recognize the best work by the state's newspapers.

