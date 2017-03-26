wins 7 first-place awards from Texas APME
The Dallas Morning News won seven first-place awards Saturday and Sunday during the Texas Associated Press Managing Editors 2016 awards presentation. The awards, which were presented at the group's annual conference in Houston, recognize the best work by the state's newspapers.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Dallas Morning News.
Add your comments below
Texas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Paul Ryan budget proposal threatens housing aid...
|27 min
|Trumps 3rd Jezebel
|135
|Big Bend National Park in bloom
|11 hr
|Useful info
|1
|Alex Jones: Pathetic and ridiculous response
|12 hr
|Local
|5
|Do you prefer to call Ted Cruz as Ted Bush inst... (Apr '16)
|12 hr
|Local
|4
|Did Ted Cruz cheated his wife? (Jan '16)
|12 hr
|Local
|22
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|15 hr
|Patriot AKA Bozo
|63,567
|Lure of land gives way to frustration (Aug '08)
|20 hr
|New Resident
|143
Find what you want!
Search Texas Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC