Wildfires in Oklahoma and Texas burn ...

Wildfires in Oklahoma and Texas burn nearly 1 million acres, killing 7

13 hrs ago Read more: WHNT-TV Huntsville

The Oklahoma Forestry Service told CNN the fires burned 400,000 acres, and prompted Gov. Mary Fallin to declare a state of emergency for 22 counties. Officials in four other states said that 400,000 acres were destroyed in Kansas, 325,000 in the Texas Panhandle and 30,000 in Colorado - not to mention the 6,000 acres burning in the Florida swamps near Naples that resulted in mandatory evacuations.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WHNT-TV Huntsville.

