What to watch: Texas isn't alone in rainy day fund fight
In this Jan. 10, 2017, file photo, Texas Speaker of the House Joe Straus, R-San Antonio, stands before the opening of the 85th Texas Legislative session in the house chambers at the Texas State Capitol after he was re-elected for a fifth consecutive term in Austin, Texas. Texas' rainy day fund has more than $10 billion at a time when slumping oil prices have left Texas facing a shortfall of as much as $6 billion just to maintain current spending levels.
Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.
Add your comments below
Texas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Big Bend National Park in bloom
|2 hr
|Useful info
|1
|Alex Jones: Pathetic and ridiculous response
|4 hr
|Local
|5
|Do you prefer to call Ted Cruz as Ted Bush inst... (Apr '16)
|4 hr
|Local
|4
|Did Ted Cruz cheated his wife? (Jan '16)
|4 hr
|Local
|22
|Paul Ryan budget proposal threatens housing aid...
|4 hr
|jonjedi
|134
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|6 hr
|Patriot AKA Bozo
|63,569
|Lure of land gives way to frustration (Aug '08)
|11 hr
|New Resident
|143
Find what you want!
Search Texas Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC