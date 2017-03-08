What to Watch: Patrick raises profile...

What to Watch: Patrick raises profile as session heats up

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Valley Morning Star

A former TV sportscaster and conservative talk radio host, Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick has rarely met a microphone he didn't like.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Valley Morning Star.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Texas Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) 2 hr Fair Game 63,493
News Federal judges find Texas gerrymandered maps on... 5 hr Mitt s Airtight D... 1
News Federal judges find Texas gerrymandered maps on... 11 hr Texxy 3
News Paul Ryan budget proposal threatens housing aid... 12 hr kuda 51
News $1.5 Million to Prevent Cervical Cancer in West... 13 hr cocerned voter 14
News The biggest fish caught off the Texas coast acc... Sat Biggest phart 1
News House takes first crack at fixing school funding Fri mmPhartz 7
See all Texas Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Texas Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Surgeon General
  3. Syria
  4. China
  5. Supreme Court
  1. South Korea
  2. Casey Anthony
  3. Egypt
  4. Iraq
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,192 • Total comments across all topics: 279,511,712

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC