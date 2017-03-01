What to Watch: After Senate sideshow, 'bathroom bill' looms
Outlandish debates are something of a Texas Senate specialty, but the three-plus-hour discussion that ended with endorsing a national convention to rewrite the U.S. Constitution at times resembled a political sideshow.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Valley Morning Star.
Comments
Add your comments below
Texas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Master Sommelier David Keck to open a honky-ton...
|16 min
|TonkPharts
|1
|Paul Ryan budget proposal threatens housing aid...
|43 min
|Texxy the Indepen...
|4
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|1 hr
|tina anne
|63,453
|The Lennox family legacy lives on in NE Texas (Apr '10)
|4 hr
|Texas Pride
|16
|Who are you voting for in the Texas Governor race? (Oct '14)
|21 hr
|ThisPharting
|164
|Texas court hears case that could dent gay marr...
|22 hr
|The Troll Stopper
|4
|Sam Houston Will Take the Stage at Rising Stars...
|23 hr
|Stage pharts
|1
Find what you want!
Search Texas Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC