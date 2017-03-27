VIDEO: Coast guard rescues 8 after ro...

VIDEO: Coast guard rescues 8 after rogue wave capsizes boats off of Texas coast

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: Chron

While most of the ship's wood has long since disintegrated, copper that sheathed the hull beneath the waterline as a protection against marine-boring organisms remains, leaving a copper shell retaining the form of the ship. The copper has turned green due to oxidation and chemical processes over more than a century on the seafloor.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Chron.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Texas Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Prescription skin cancer cream Aldara has horri... (Oct '06) 4 min Anna 2,165
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) 19 min Into The Night 63,571
News Why does the Texas criminal code still ban "hom... 1 hr Kiss My Horse 4
News Paul Ryan budget proposal threatens housing aid... 2 hr jonjedi 138
News Big Bend National Park in bloom 18 hr Useful info 1
Alex Jones: Pathetic and ridiculous response 19 hr Local 5
Poll Do you prefer to call Ted Cruz as Ted Bush inst... (Apr '16) 19 hr Local 4
See all Texas Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Texas Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Final Four
  3. China
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Wall Street
  1. Iran
  2. Oakland
  3. Mexico
  4. Afghanistan
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,255 • Total comments across all topics: 279,861,484

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC