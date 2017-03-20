Use of genetically modified mosquitoe...

Use of genetically modified mosquitoes considered in Houston

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: The New Zealand Herald

" Officials are considering releasing genetically modified mosquitoes in Houston as part of the fight against the insects known to carry diseases such as the Zika virus. The Houston Chronicle reports that Harris County officials are negotiating with a British biotech company, Oxitec, to release mosquitoes that have been genetically engineered to produce offspring that die.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The New Zealand Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Texas Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) 8 min Into The Night 63,541
News Undocumented women, desperate to avoid ICE, are... 4 hr HOLLA ISABELLA 24
News Paul Ryan budget proposal threatens housing aid... 4 hr ThomasA 114
News New satellite helps track wildfires in Texas, O... 11 hr NewPhartss 1
News Prescription skin cancer cream Aldara has horri... (Oct '06) 17 hr drbach 2,161
News Two Texas congressmen from opposite parties dri... Mon Jamsey 1
News BOOM! Texas County Played Trump's BLUFF - Now T... Mon Jamsey 1
See all Texas Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Texas Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Surgeon General
  1. South Korea
  2. Iran
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Wall Street
  5. Iraq
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,465 • Total comments across all topics: 279,712,749

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC