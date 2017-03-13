USAO: Man convicted of violent crime ...

USAO: Man convicted of violent crime spree in East Texas could face up to 25 years in prison

8 hrs ago Read more: KPLC-TV Lake Charles

The suspect behind several robberies in Texas, including in Franklin County, will face up to 25 years in federal prison on Thursday. Bobby Wayne Lance, 50, of Avery, was found guilty by a jury of bank robbery, carjacking, two counts of Hobbs Act robbery, and four counts of possession of a firearm during a violent crime, according to the United States Department of Justice.

