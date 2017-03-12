Unpaid bills put trial of Texas attorney general in limbo
On the brink of bringing Paxton to trial on felony securities fraud charges, the government's prosecutors a... AUSTIN, Texas - As courtroom twists go, this one is practically unheard-of: On the brink of bringing Texas' attorney general, Ken Paxton, to trial on felony securities fraud charges, the government's prosecutors are threatening to bail out of the case unless they get paid. Whether one of the biggest criminal cases in Texas finally goes before a jury is now in limbo over what prosecutors contend is a deliberate effort by rich supporters of Paxton, an up-and-coming firebrand in Republican legal circles, to delay justice by challenging their paychecks.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WZVN-TV Fort Myers.
Add your comments below
Texas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Why does the Texas criminal code still ban "hom...
|11 min
|Lawrence Wolf
|39
|Texas, Red States Join Court Fight to Back Trum...
|41 min
|Hillary got thumped
|30
|Four dead, about 200,000 without power after Te...
|6 hr
|crashingmetalheads
|1
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|7 hr
|Long Island Liberal
|63,591
|What to watch: Texas isn't alone in rainy day f...
|12 hr
|Fund phartss
|1
|ICE arrests father of illegal alien who raped s...
|Tue
|Hillary got thumped
|6
|Arnold Schneider's Best-Performing Stocks
|Tue
|COLONY in a COUNTRY
|2
Find what you want!
Search Texas Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC