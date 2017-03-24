University of Texas survey: 1 in 7 fe...

University of Texas survey: 1 in 7 female students raped

Amarillo.com

Nearly 15 percent of female undergraduates at the University of Texas at Austin reported being raped in a survey released by officials at the 50,000-student campus Friday. The survey comes at a time when Baylor University and state lawmakers are facing a widespread sexual assault scandal involving football players at the nation's largest Baptist university.

