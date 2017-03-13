Trump tax cut may save oil explorers $10B, boost drilling

The Trump administration's plan to slash corporate tax rates could free up more than $10 billion a year for U.S. oil explorers, opening new opportunities to boost drilling at a time of uncertainty in the marketplace. Crude prices in New York have fallen 10 percent since the end of 2016 as added drilling in America's shale fields offset an OPEC-led drive to raise prices by cutting production.

