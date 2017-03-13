Trump is doing what Obama didna t do: Reach out and listen
President Donald Trump during a meeting on health care, Friday, March 10, 2017, in the Roosevelt Room of the White House in Washington. From left are, House Ways and Means Committee Chairman Rep. Kevin Brady, R-Texas, Trump, House Energy and Commerce Committee Chairman Rep. Greg Walden, R-Ore., and House Education and Workforce Committee Chairwoman Rep. Virginia Foxx, R-N.C. President Donald Trump shakes hands with House Ways and Means Committee Chairman Rep. Kevin Brady, R-Texas, during a meeting on health care, Friday, March 10, 2017, in the White House in Washington.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Island Packet.
Add your comments below
Texas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Paul Ryan budget proposal threatens housing aid...
|12 min
|jonjedi
|55
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|2 hr
|Fair Game
|63,496
|In Texas, government denials of record requests...
|20 hr
|Jim
|1
|Federal judges find Texas gerrymandered maps on...
|Sun
|Mitt s Airtight D...
|1
|Federal judges find Texas gerrymandered maps on...
|Sun
|Texxy
|3
|$1.5 Million to Prevent Cervical Cancer in West...
|Sun
|cocerned voter
|14
|The biggest fish caught off the Texas coast acc...
|Sat
|Biggest phart
|1
Find what you want!
Search Texas Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC