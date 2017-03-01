Transgender boy with girls wrestling title: 'I don't cheat'
In this Friday, Feb. 24, 2017, file photo, Mack Beggs, right, a transgender wrestler from Euless Trinity, competes in a quarterfinal against Mya Engert of Amarillo Tascosa during the state wrestling tournament in Cypress, Texas. Beggs, who won a girls wrestling state title in Texas, says he would compete against boys if allowed and is taking lower doses of testosterone to try to be fair to his opponents.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Tri-cityherald.com.
Add your comments below
Texas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|What to Watch: After Senate sideshow, 'bathroom...
|1 hr
|Franklin
|1
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|1 hr
|BOOM
|63,460
|Spectacular Sounds of Spring: Chart-toppers pla...
|6 hr
|ChartPhartss
|1
|Rick Perry sworn in as Donald Trump's energy se...
|7 hr
|BHM5267
|15
|texas
|18 hr
|mike
|1
|Master Sommelier David Keck to open a honky-ton...
|19 hr
|TonkPharts
|1
|Paul Ryan budget proposal threatens housing aid...
|20 hr
|Texxy the Indepen...
|4
Find what you want!
Search Texas Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC