Transgender boy with girls wrestling title: 'I don't cheat'

In this Friday, Feb. 24, 2017, file photo, Mack Beggs, right, a transgender wrestler from Euless Trinity, competes in a quarterfinal against Mya Engert of Amarillo Tascosa during the state wrestling tournament in Cypress, Texas. Beggs, who won a girls wrestling state title in Texas, says he would compete against boys if allowed and is taking lower doses of testosterone to try to be fair to his opponents.

