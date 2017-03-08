Train hits bus carrying Texas tourists in Mississippi; 4 die
A freight train crashed into a bus full of Texas tourists visiting Gulf Coast casinos, killing four in Biloxi, Mississippi. Witnesses told Mississippi news outlets the bus appeared to have been stuck on the tracks when it was hit.
