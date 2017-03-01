Thunderous meteor rattles Texas sky with rare sonic boom
Around 8:55 PM, Officer Tiffany Vanzant was driving westbound in the 800 block of Fort Worth Highway toward the Parker County Courthouse. As she was traveling over the viaduct she observed a large meteor streaking across the skyline directly over the top of the Courthouse.
Start the conversation, or Read more at MySanAntonio.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Texas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|House Republicans draw bead on Dodd-Frank 'too ...
|2 hr
|Ms Sassy
|3
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|8 hr
|Agents of Corruption
|63,429
|Q&A: What next in the long battle over Texas vo...
|9 hr
|Marcavage s Emission
|4
|Q&A: What next in the long battle over Texas vo...
|21 hr
|Jim
|1
|Dennis Quaid show coming to Amazon
|Tue
|ShowPhartt
|1
|women wrestling
|Tue
|kyman
|3
|Justice Department rescinds opposition to key p...
|Mon
|USA becoming Grea...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Texas Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC