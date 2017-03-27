Three storm chasers die in Texas car crash, authorities say

At around 3:30 p.m. on Tuesday, a black Chevy Suburban was traveling northbound on Farm to Market Road 1081 before it disregarded a stop sign and collided with a black Jeep that was traveling westbound on Farm to Market Road 2794, the Texas Department of Public Safety said in a press release. The two-car crash occurred about five miles west of the city of Spur, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.

