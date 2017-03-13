There are on the Valley Morning Star story from 15 hrs ago, titled Things to Know: 'Bathroom bill' poised to clear Texas Senate. In it, Valley Morning Star reports that:

A North Carolina-style "bathroom bill" in Texas won preliminary approval Tuesday in the state Senate over the objections of big businesses including Amazon and American Airlines, celebrities such as Lady Gaga and warnings from the NFL and NBA.

