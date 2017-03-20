The Most Texas Movies of All Time
The film industry has used Texas as the backdrop for movies since it practically began. After all, what is more wild and west than the Lone Star state? But it takes more than that to make it on this list.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Dallas Observer.
Comments
Add your comments below
Texas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Paul Ryan budget proposal threatens housing aid...
|1 hr
|WarForOil
|113
|bad seeds just maybe whats next will trump ryne...
|2 hr
|crazy thing ever ...
|1
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|2 hr
|Bbzzoo
|63,543
|Couple's dream home a 10-year legal nightmare (Jan '07)
|4 hr
|NeverTratonAgain
|25
|Prescription skin cancer cream Aldara has horri... (Oct '06)
|4 hr
|Richard
|2,164
|Sex Offenders Now Have a Civil Rights Website (Apr '07)
|5 hr
|Falsely Accused Dad
|1,030
|Report: Ex-UT-San Antonio head engaged in sexua...
|5 hr
|JAMESEY
|1
Find what you want!
Search Texas Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC