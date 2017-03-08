The Latest: Poland's women show the g...

The Latest: Poland's women show the government red cards

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: CBS Atlanta

Women all over the world mark the women's day with rallies and protests to highlight the... . Women display placards during a rally at the U.S. Embassy to mark International Women's Day Wednesday, March 8, 2017, in Manila, Philippines.

Start the conversation, or Read more at CBS Atlanta.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Texas Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News $1.5 Million to Prevent Cervical Cancer in West... 2 hr Only New Resident 9
News Paul Ryan budget proposal threatens housing aid... 5 hr ThomasA 23
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) 10 hr Patriot AKA Bozo 63,478
News House takes first crack at fixing school funding 20 hr House Phart 3
News It's Open Season on Alligators (Apr '11) Tue Tye 4
The Top 9 Worst Lies In Reality Show History (Aug '16) Tue Brenda 3
Wichita Falls Real Estate (Jan '06) Mon Paul Ryan 75
See all Texas Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Texas Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Supreme Court
  2. China
  3. Surgeon General
  4. Iraq
  5. Syria
  1. Iran
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Mexico
  5. Volcano
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,032 • Total comments across all topics: 279,416,156

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC